What's Happening at the Hellfire Gala This Week?

Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Scot Eaton’s WOLVERINE #13 caught up with a storyline that began in X-FORCE #20. Beast brought the Teleforonic humanoids from Terra Verde to Krakoa to spy on the other ambassadors. However, the Teleforonic beings broke away from their programming and attacked the guests. Kid Omega was able to telepathically erase the memory of the attacks, but it took more than that to bring the unfortunate episode to a close.

Deadpool proved to be an unexpectedly welcome ally in the fight, which finally won him an invitation to the afterparty with Logan and Domino. In the meantime, Sage confronted Beast and she refused to re-establish their mind control over the Terra Verde representatives. Instead, they brokered a deal to release the country from Krakoa’s control. In return, the Terra Verde ambassadors agreed to keep quiet about the coup.

Much to his surprise, Wolverine felt empathy for what the Terra Verde people went through. He even admitted that the experience changed his mind as he shared a drink with the Terra Verde ambassador.

In a more troubling development, someone murdered Christian Frost at sea, and then took off with the Marauder. Presumably, the culprit also absconded with the Shi’ar logic crystals that Christian received at the behest of his sister, Emma Frost. Keep in mind, Emma had no memory of placing that order with the Shi’ar. That said, there are a few strong theories about who may be responsible for this...