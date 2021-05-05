Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: X-Force

The Quiet Council doesn’t like to publicly acknowledge X-Force, but it’s an open secret that its members are a mutant black ops team who carry out Krakoa’s dirty work. Wolverine and Domino are both veterans of previous incarnations of X-Force, while Kid Omega, Sage, and Beast have joined them on the current team. It’s also widely rumored that Jean Grey recently resigned from X-Force over ethical concerns.

Regardless, X-Force is the metaphorical fist that goes with the open hand that Krakoa presents to the world. And make no mistake, Krakoa has plenty of enemies. Some are going to walk in the front door of the Hellfire Gala as invited guests, while others are planning to crash it by any means necessary. That’s why X-Force has been charged with making sure that no one disrupts this event. Someone has to work security at the biggest party of the year, even if they’d rather enjoy themselves.