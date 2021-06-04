The X-Men's World Goes Up in Flames in Jonathan Hickman's 'Inferno'

Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Having been denied her wishes yet again, Mystique is ready to follow through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground. Mutantkind’s bright future is threatened like never before as Hickman brings his game-changing plans to a head. Fans can expect more revelations from the lives of Moira MacTaggert, Nimrod’s revenge, vicious power plays, and more in this pivotal chapter in X-Men history. Throughout this four-issue limited series, Hickman will be joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with acclaimed illustrator Valerio Schiti. Known for masterfully depicting large-scale action alongside intense human drama, the S.W.O.R.D. and EMPYRE artist is perfect for bringing this heartbreaking saga to life.

"I’m very excited that we’re finally getting to share with everyone the follow-up to HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X,” Hickman said. “The story is 160 pages over four issues drawn exquisitely by Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva and Stefano Caselli. I cannot wait for people to read it.”

In what is now an X-Men tradition, superstar artist Mark Brooks has delivered another stunning piece of teaser artwork for this latest X-Men milestone. An homage to his earlier HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X piece, it depicts all the major players of Krakoa as they brace themselves for their biggest shakeup yet. Check it out above, and be there in September when the biggest secrets of Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men run burn away in INFERNO #1.