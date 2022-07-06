A Guide to 'X-Men Legends' #1

Roy Thomas may have left his impression on Marvel's Mighty Mutants, but he's not done yet! With X-MEN LEGENDS #1, which releases in August, he teams with artist Dave Wachter to fill readers in on some never-before-seen moments in the group's history.

After UNCANNY X-MEN was launched by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963, Thomas took the reins with issue #20 and guided the series through #44, before taking a bit of a break and returning with #55-66. In that time, he co-created Banshee, brought back characters like Mimic and Juggernaut, and even oversaw the creation of new team costumes. Alongside artist Neal Adams, he put together a must-read run for all X-fans.

And then everything stopped. For the better part of five years, UNCANNY X-MEN still came out, but it only featured reprints of earlier stories from late 1970 through part of 1975, specifically #67-93. New stories began once more when the blockbuster GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 tore through the fourth wall in 1975. Not long after, UNCANNY #94 hit with the new cast, and Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum got to business building on the groundwork laid by those who came before.