Legendary Creator Whilce Portacio Returns to X-Men in New 'X-Men Legends' Arc Starring His Co-Creation Bishop

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

Written by WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN

Art and Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

On Sale 2/8

“At heart, I love the genre of science fiction. Specifically, the world building aspect of science. So, when Karl and I created Lucas Bishop, we built in our heads, a world for Omega Squad to exist in,” Portacio explained. “In the original incarnation, we didn't have much time to show any of that. Here in these two issues, Brian and I are able to give the audience a beginning glimpse of some of the detail of the world that Bishop left behind.”

“We give flavor to the micro ecosystem that is The Pool, its inmates, their families, the X.S.E., and most importantly, Bishop and his character and personality,” Portacio continued. “I've always seen Bishop as much, much more than X-Men muscle. He has always been, to me, a man perfectly born to conquer a harsh world. Yet he hides within himself a heart more suited for a kinder existence...which gives him purpose in that harsh world.”

“Whilce and I have been longtime collaborators, and both worked for Marvel individually, but never together! It's an honor he thought of me to work with him on defining more of Bishop's history; a legendary comic artist and a legendary X-Men? How could I say no??” Haberlin added.

