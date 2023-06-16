X-Men: Grant Morrison & Jonathan Hickman on 'Dancing Between the Raindrops of Continuity'

“It was a really exciting time,” Morrison recalled, observing that Editor in Chief Joe Quesada was bringing in new talent and launching initiatives like the MARVEL KNIGHTS publishing line at the time they joined NEW X-MEN. “We were given carte blanche to revamp this whole thing and it was so exciting and there was so much energy. I think everything came from that energy, the freedom of it. My goal for X-Men was to first make it more contemporary. I thought it deserved to be in the 21st century; it was the turn of the millennium.”

“I thought we needed a new way to look at these things. X-Men had been a Super Hero comic for a long time, with battles, costumes, and big Super Hero things,” Morrison continued. “I saw the potential to make it more of a science fiction story. That was the original power of the X-Men, the science fiction thing.”

With the original X-Men attending a private school together, Morrison didn’t see Marvel’s Merry Mutants as traditional Super Heroes like Spider-Man or Thor and began thinking about how that sensibility would translate to modern audiences.

“My thinking was they would be an emergency rescue team for the mutants and mutant culture worldwide,” Morrison explained. “It’s not just about fighting battles all the time; it’s about helping people and bringing people out of danger into the safety of the school.” They aimed to evolve X-Men from a standard Super Hero slugfest to one about science fiction and culture, while retaining all the fan-favorite heroes that readers have loved for decades.