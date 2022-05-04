Moon Girl Journeys to the Moon and Beyond with the X-Men in 'X-Men & Moon Girl' #1

The smartest person in the Marvel Universe is on the greatest mission yet and this August, she’ll need to call on mutantkind for backup! Continuing her series of one-shots that see Moon Girl battle alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers, and more, Moon Girl will take the fight to the High Evolutionary alongside the X-Men in the grand finale issue, X-MEN & MOON GIRL #1.

Written by Mohale Mashigo with art by David Cutler, this latest adventure in Moon Girl’s adventure to save Devil Dinosaur will further cement Lunella’s place in the Marvel mythos and prove why her extraordinary intellect is unmatched. Together, the upcoming trio of one-shots will form a thrilling saga that will provide perfect entry points for readers eager to learn more about the young hero and gear fans up for her upcoming solo series.

The High Evolutionary is a dino-napper! With Captain Marvel’s help, Lunella tracks him all the way to the Moon itself to get him back and stop the High Evolutionary from setting an army of dino-clones loose. But even when they’re reunited, something’s wrong – her connection with DD has been broken. Now Moon Girl must team up with Wolverine and chase the High Evolutionary to Counter-Earth in search of answers…or risk losing her best friend for good.

“Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true,” Mashigo said. “Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.”