Meet the Mutant Liberation Front, the X-Men's Polar Opposite

STRYFE AND THE MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT

Shortly after fleeing the future where he and Cable were raised, Stryfe formed the Mutant Liberation Front in the modern day. From secret bases hidden around the world, Stryfe orchestrated the MLF's first attack on a research facility and demanded the release of Skids and Rusty Collins, two young mutant allies of the X-Men who had just been arrested.

In his first appearance, Cable unsuccessfully tried to stop the MLF in NEW MUTANTS (1983) #87 by Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, and Bob Wiacek. The MLF went on to free Skids and Collins and recruited them to their team by giving them neural implants that altered their thinking. Meanwhile, Cable started mentoring the New Mutants, who tracked the MLF down to Madripoor, where they encountered MLF members Dragoness, Samurai, and Sumo for the first time.

After Cable formally turned the New Mutants into X-Force, the heroes attacked a Mutant Liberation Front base on their first mission. The MLF subsequently freed Mister Sinister's henchmen, the Nasty Boys, from custody and fought a fierce battle with the government-sponsored X-Factor team.

After Tempo tried unsuccessfully to stop the villains from attacking a clinic, the MLF began gathering several Apocalypse-related artifacts for Stryfe. Just as knowledge of Stryfe's resemblance to Cable started to spread, the MLF leader tried to assassinate Professor X while posing as Cable in the "X-Cutioner's Song" crossover event. Stryfe sent the X-Men into disarray and tried to get revenge on everyone he felt wronged by; the MLF served him throughout the event, until all its members were captured.