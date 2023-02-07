A History of Mutants on Mars

MUTANTS TAKE MARS

Although the sentient island Arakko and its mutant residents are originally from Earth, they sealed themselves away in the hellish dimension Amenth to stop an invasion thousands of years ago. After fighting Krakoa’s modern mutants in X OF SWORDS (2020) crossover, the battle-hardened mutants of Arakko and their living island home returned to Earth, more than doubling the global mutant population. To solve the numerous problems the Arakki's sudden presence created, Magneto proposed the idea of terraforming Mars, which became a permanent home for the Arakki during HELLFIRE GALA (2021) in PLANET-SIZE X-MEN (2021) #1 by Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles.

With the approval of Krakoa and Arakko’s leaders, Magneto worked with several ultra-powerful Omega-level mutants, who used their limitless power to transform Mars into a habitable world. First, Magneto drew in a massive iron asteroid from space, which Vulcan and Hope Summers used to create the molten core of Mars. With a power boost from Hope, Proteus primed the planet for life, and Arakko’s Sobunar of the Depths unleashed the oceanic ecosystem within his body to fill the world with water and sea life. While Iceman covered a sizeable portion of Mars with Ice, Storm used her powers to bring these elements together and give the planet a new climate with its own weather. Together, the mutant healer Elixir and Arakko’s Xilo refined and enriched Mars’s soil so the Arakki’s red vegetation could flourish in this once-barren world. Guided by the universal knowledge of Arakko’s Lactuca the Knower, Jean Grey and Exodus transported the living island of Arakko to Mars, along with its residents.

Once Mars was terraformed, the Arakko island generated the Lake Hellas Diplomatic Ring to serve as an embassy zone for intergalactic leaders. Building off of a design from Quentin Quire, Jamie Braddock used his reality-warping powers to create the Keep, an orbiting S.W.O.R.D. space station that could defend the planet. Finally, Braddock created Port Prometheus, a cosmic marketplace and spaceport for cosmic visitors.

At the inaugural HELLFIRE GALA, Krakoa revealed all of this to a stunned crowd of world leaders, luminaries, and X-Men allies. The mutants also announced that Mars would be officially renamed Planet Arakko in honor of its new residents. With support from Abigail Brand and S.W.O.R.D., Krakoa also declared that the mutant world would be the capital of the Solar System—the Sol System—and introduced Storm as its Regent.

To ensure that the various cosmic civilizations of the Galactic Council recognized Arakko and Storm’s leadership, Brand presented its members with 100 tons of mysterium, a rare metal with unique properties that could help stabilize the universal economy, in S.W.O.R.D. #6 by Al Ewing, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC’s Ariana Maher.