X-Men Creators Cast Their Votes in the X-Men Election

Let your voice be heard! Vote for the newest member of the X-Men at Marvel.com/xmenvote starting January 10 until January 13.

The ballots for this year’s X-Men Vote are open, and creators are already sealing in their favorites! Members of the House of X—and Marvel artists and writers at large—have cast their votes and gone campaigning. Now it’s your turn!

Head to Marvel.com/XMenVote and select your candidate now through Thursday, January 13. Cast your ballot to determine the final member of Krakoa's supreme Super Hero squad, then share and campaign on social media with the hashtag #XMenVote! But, as with any election, first do your due diligence to make sure you know about each and every candidate...