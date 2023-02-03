Today Is Your Last Chance to Vote in Marvel’s Third Annual X-Men Election

Additionally, starting today, Marvel Insiders are now eligible to enter the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 Sweepstakes* from February 3 until February 12 (11:59pmEST)! Fans will get a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into a Marvel comic book! Enter by going to marvel.com/insider and either joining Marvel Insider or signing into your Marvel Insider account. Then, redeem the Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2023 Giveaway reward. X-Men election voting opened on January 31, 2023 and ends at today at 11:59pm EST. The results, along with the full new X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel Comics this June.

The results will be completely determined by the fan votes, so make sure to share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote! And, stay tuned to Marvel.com and Marvel’s social channels for regular updates on the Krakoan polls.

The future of Krakoa belongs to you. Choose wisely!

*No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the United States 18 and older and who are members of Marvel Insider at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00pm EST on 2/3/2023 and ends at 11:59pm EST on 2/12/2023. See www.marvel.com/insider/faq for more details.