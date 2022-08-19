'X-Terminators' #1 First Look Shows Dazzler, Jubilee, & Boom-Boom a Bloody Good Time

Breakups are hard. Abductions and death traps are even harder.

In Leah Williams and Carlos Gomez's X-TERMINATORS (2022) #1, Jubilee and Boom-Boom hope to solve Dazzler's breakup blues by taking her out for a night on the town. However, these X-Men get more than they bargained for when they're kidnapped and left in an elaborate death trap. Fortunately, all three of them came equipped with the power to blow stuff up, so perhaps this Grindhouse of X isn't as prepared for them as they initially thought…

A special first look at the issue – which carries a parental advisory warning – shows Dazzler taking a leisurely skate through puddles of blood with her bubblegum popping and her tunes blaring. In one page, she wields her brilliant powers to mow through an army of red-eyed vampires, while she rocks out with Jubilee and Boom-Boom in her apartment on another.

Another page finds Dazzler getting an unintentional makeover when confronted by a group of vampires in a dark labyrinth. Finally, Boom-Boom unleashes on some vampires herself in another page, where she floats adrift on a dark body of water filled with danger.

"Dazzler is uniquely equipped to annihilate vampires," Williams told ComicBook.com "She's like a one-woman vampire genocide. She could just end it all for the vampire nation. And I find that fascinating. And I can't believe that it hasn't been explored more or focused on. It was shown in DEADPOOL [(2012) #30]. She teamed up with DEADPOOL in an issue. They showed her killing vampires, but that was just like a single issue. And it was a DEADPOOL, not a DAZZLER comic."

"I think it should be a Dazzler story and it should be front and center and we should get the full gory glory of what she can do with her powers to vampires," she added. "It's incredible. And the vampire nation in the current continuity, they're actually not at war with the greater Marvel Universe or anything like that. So the vampires that we're dealing with in X-Terminators, just in case anybody's concerned about this, do deserve it. They do deserve what's coming to them. They are defectors from the vampire nation."

Enter the Grindhouse of X in this special first look at X-TERMINATORS #1 below!