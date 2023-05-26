The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover
Check out X-Men: The Animated Series storyboard artist Dan Veesenmeyer’s new 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover, on sale July 26.
A special variant cover for July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will give eager fans a sneak peek at Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, the upcoming Disney+ series and sequel to the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series. Dan Veesenmeyer, a storyboard artist on the original series and the illustrator behind the packaging for Hasbro’s recent Marvel Legends 90s Animated Series line, captures the excitement behind the X-Men’s animated heyday in this stunning cover.
The piece spotlights the main cast of the show including Magneto, who will join the X-Men in the series. Adorning the one-shot that will propel the X-Men into the FALL OF X era, the X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 X-MEN ’97 VARIANT COVER celebrates the X-Men’s return to the world of animation in style and hits stands just in time for the X-Men’s milestone 60th anniversary.
X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by KRIS ANKA, JOSHUA CASSARA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, ADAM KUBERT, PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE!
Cover by PHIL NOTO
X-Men ’97 Variant Cover by DAN VEESENMEYER
On Sale 7/26
Check out the cover now and pick it up at your local comic shop this July!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.