‘X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse’ Preview Sets Apocalypse on a Collision Course with Arakko
Catch up with Apocalypse and Genesis in this all-new preview for ‘X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse.’
The Fall of X is nigh, and Apocalypse, Genesis, and their children have their sights set on the Red Planet.
After the grueling contest that was X OF SWORDS, Apocalypse exiled himself to Amenth and reunited with his wife Genesis. In X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1, writer Al Ewing and artist Luca Pizzari take readers back to Amenth to bear witness to the latest machinations of this frightful couple.
In this preview for X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1, Apocalypse sits in the air above mangled corpses, pondering the nature of survival. In his pensive state, he reflects on the past, recalling his time on Okkara, the land that was once both Krakoa and Arakko. Later, Genesis demonstrates her prowess and yields the mask of Annihilation. On one page, the Horsemen of the Apocalypse take center stage, while on another, a four-armed Apocalypse engages Genesis in a duel.
While talking with Looper, writer Al Ewing teased what is to come in this special one-shot issue and how it will reverberate across the pages of his ongoing series, X-MEN RED. When asked about how time away from Krakoa has changed Apocalypse, Ewing aptly said, “The ‘survival of the fittest’ doctrine he’s been hewing to all these years is no longer enough for him.”
Catch your first glimpse of Apocalypse’s return in this special first look at X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1 below.
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by LUCA PIZZARI
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 6/28
Find out what sets Apocalypse and Genesis on a collision course with Planet Arakko when X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1 hits stands on June 28.
