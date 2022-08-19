Ziggy Pig and Silly Seal Return to Claim the Spotlight…By Any Means Necessary

We spoke to Frank Tieri about this screwy story, including Ziggy Pig’s latest aspirations and pig-on-pig crime. Read new issues of ZIGGY PIG AND SILLY SEAL each Friday only on the Marvel Unlimited app!

You and John have both worked with Ziggy and Silly a number of times now. Have you always wanted to tell stories starring these two?

FRANK TIERI: The short answer is “no.” [Laughs] The truth is, I had never heard of Ziggy or Silly until it was pitched to me and John…by Marvel president Dan Buckley, no less. Turns out Dan had always wanted to bring Silly and Ziggy back and thought I'd have a good voice for Ziggy—which I think I do—but the thing was, we just couldn't figure out the format or the right place to do it. Finally the one-shot [ZIGGY PIG - SILLY SEAL COMICS #1] came out in 2019. And that turned out to be a ton of fun to do, well received, and did well enough to do more—which is why editor Mark Paniccia approached me and John and thankfully our original one-shot artist extraordinaire Jacob Chabot—to get the band back together and do this Infinity comic. And hence why we're speaking now.