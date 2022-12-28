Marvel 2022 Year in Review: Favorite Merch

"This was an amazing partnership showcasing brand new clothing created exclusively for BLACK PANTHER. It debuted at NYCC with so many different artistic and versatile styles in the entire collection." - Amber Galvin, Account Executive, Digital Media & Integrated Sponsorships

Find the whole collection here, and shop everything at https://heroesvillains.com/collections/black-panther.

Wear Wakanda with pride with this new and exclusive Black Panther varsity jacket!

"It makes me feel so hip and cool. Wakanda Forever!" - Andrea Lans, Associate Manager, Social Media

Doing some target practice to take down the Tracksuits' operations? Do some training with Kate Bishop first! We've got the perfect sweatshirt for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye fans, featuring purple color blocks on the sleeves and Kate Bishop's silhouette in front of a target printed on the chest. Pair with the matching bike shorts for an athleisure outfit that's right on target!

"I love the color purple and cozy sweatshirts, so this one really does it for me. I wear it just about every day of the work week." - Meagan Damore, Associate Editor Marvel.com

"Probably the funniest thing I've seen in a long time when it comes to action figures." - Ron Richards, VP of Planning and Platforms

Even self-healing, raging heroes need a moment to themselves. See Wolverine in a rare moment of introspection in this ⅙ scale recreation of the iconic moment from X-Men: The Animated Series. Nestled up in his bed, see Wolverine with four swappable expressions, retracted and extended claws, lightning claw energy effect, a glossy photo of Cyclops and Jean Grey, which can be swapped out with a photo of your choosing as well, and, of course, a turkey leg. Nestle Wolverine on the shelf next to your bed today!

At 32 inches and with over 300+ pieces, this beast of a figurine comes with LED lights in his head and chest and 3 swappable face-plate accessories for alternate expression. All hail Galactus!

"THIS THING IS HUGE!!!!" - Jasmine Estrada, Audio Producer

"There is no other answer. Galactus devours...our hearts and shelf space." - Ryan Penagos, Vice President & Creative Executive