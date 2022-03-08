Celebrate 60 Years of Marvel's Iconic Wall-Crawler with 'Spider-Man: Panel by Panel'

Spider-Man first swung onto the comic book pages in August 1962 with the publication of AMAZING FANTASY #15, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and with cover art by Jack Kirby, which was soon followed by THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 in March 1963. Sixty years after the comics' publication, award-winning graphic designer Chip Kidd reimagines the iconic first stories using original vintage copies of both comic books to present these classic tales in a whole new way.

Perfect for both lifelong fans and the latest generation of Marvel enthusiasts, the book also includes text by Chip Kidd, Marvel editor Tom Brevoort, historian Mark Evanier (Kirby: King of Comics), and Library of Congress curator Sara Duke. Stunningly photographed by award-winning photographer Geoff Spear, AMAZING FANTASY #15 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 are showcased as you’ve never seen them before—oversized and up-close. This is a panel-by-panel exploration of both entire issues that captures every single detail and nuance of Lee and Ditko’s groundbreaking story, making it a must-have for every comic book collection.

SPIDER-MAN: PANEL BY PANEL is available October 18, everywhere books are sold — PRE-ORDER NOW!

