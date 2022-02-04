Aconyte Books & Marvel Are on a Mission...to the Multiverse

There are countless amazing stories to enjoy across the vast Marvel Comics universe — but in the upcoming MULTIVERSE MISSION line of books from Marvel and Aconyte Books, the reader gets to help decide the outcome!

Remember those chose-your-route gamebooks from back when you were small but your imagination was huge? If you don’t, turn to page 23 to regain your memory… ah, there you go. Imagine how cool it would be to enjoy them afresh now, but knowing all that you have learned along the way… oh, and the Super Heroes you get to help are Deadpool and She-Hulk. Yeah, awe… some.

Aconyte Books and Marvel are unutterably delighted to announce a new range of books, part game/part story, called MULTIVERSE MISSIONS. Inside their packed pages, you get to assist and advise Marvel’s most inappropriate Super Heroes — and hopefully guide them to a mighty victory, and definitely not to an unpleasantly icky ending.