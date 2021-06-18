'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku

Superpower of choice?

Wunmi: Being in one place and then another place. I want to be in bed, just being in bed. Go to my mum's house, go to my mum's house. Go home. No travel, just be there.

Gugu: I'd love to be able to fly or be invisible. I think those are pretty cool, useful ones. Or just teleport somewhere, not having to worry about quarantine.

Best advice you’ve gotten?

Wunmi: Leave every room a bit nicer than you found it.

Gugu: Follow your instincts.

What’s on your “Transcends All Timelines” mix tape?

Wunmi: Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sia, All Saints, Incubus, Destiny's Child.

Gugu: It's got to be some Prince. He's on there. Definitely some Nina Simone. Timeless, timeless artists like Otis Redding. I love those old school kind of soulful singers, so they'd be up there for me.

What’s the best thing about your best friend?

Wunmi: That she understands me.

Gugu: Actually I've got two best friends. They both make me feel like I can do anything.

If you could go anywhere in time, when would you visit and why?

Wunmi: I'd go back to see my parents as kids. I would like to see them as children and my grandparents' interaction with them.

Gugu: I really would love to go to ancient Egypt, because I've always been obsessed with Cleopatra, and I would just love to meet her and see what she was really like.