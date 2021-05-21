'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': The Creative Team Behind 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.'

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/WomenofMarvel every other week for more!

As collaborators on the new Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. adult-animated series (all episodes now streaming exclusively on Hulu!), Caroline Kastelic, Zoe Miller and Susie Shircliff have made one of the most unique entries into the Marvel Universe.

As Head of Puppet Fabrication (Kastelic), Animator (Miller) and Director of Photography (Shircliff), they bring life to the remarkable puppets that are the stars of the show. They’re well-caffeinated, they make cool s*&t, and they are three completely awesome Women of Marvel. We had some questions for them.

We asked. They answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Zoe: I feed my cats. It’s the first thing because they won’t let me not feed them.

Caroline: My cat screams and stares at me really close in the face until I feed him.

Susie: My dog fake vomits to get me out of the bed, and I’m like, ‘You’re right. It’s time.’

Zoe: Yeah, we're animal lovers.

Superpower of choice?

Zoe: Flying. If I could fly just like a bird…that would be awesome.

Susie: Like the Captain Marvel power in your hands. That’d be cool to access it at any time.

Caroline: I’d like to be invisible, just so I had the option if I didn’t want to be somewhere anymore.