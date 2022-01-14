'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Emily Kim

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

We can think of no better way to start Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel in 2022 than with writer Emily Kim (she/her), whose run with Cindy Moon in the new SILK series, with comic artist Takeshi Miyazawa, begins next week. As a special treat, take a peek at a few preview pages in the gallery below, then pick up SILK #1 with your local comic shop on January 19!

She’s got great projects in the works, including the upcoming TV series XO, Kitty, a spin-off in the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before universe. She makes us laugh out loud. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.