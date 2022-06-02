'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Giovanna Sardelli

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

We could all use a little joy right now, and we dare you not to laugh your tail off while listening to Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show Podcast.

This week, we had the absolute pleasure of chitt-chitt-chatting with the original scripted podcast's director, Giovanna Sardelli (she/her/hers). A prolific theatre director, Saredelli brings her considerable talents to Ryan North’s delightful radio play — the entire first season is available now on all podcast platforms!

We’re stealing her answer for what she brings to parties. She’s all about the (actual) sisterhood. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.

We asked. She answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I greet the day and let it know it’s going to be awesome. It doesn’t always listen, but I think it should know what I expect.

Who has your back in the park after dark — Tippy Toe or Chipmunk Hunk?

Tippy Toe! She is small, but she is brave and mighty. Plus, Chipmunk Hunk is probably out on a date or out stopping someone from henching (my favorite new word from the podcast — thank you, Ryan North!)

What was your favorite book, movie, or TV show as a kid?

Anything with Fred Astaire! Also Get Smart and I Love Lucy.

What is your favorite book, movie, or TV show now?

Not to be a complete sycophant, but I have loved all the Marvel Studios' limited series. Last year, I watched all the Marvel movies in chronological order and that was a game changer. Non-Marvel, Ozark. So dark. So good.

The thing I always bring to parties is…?

I’m an introvert masquerading as an extrovert so I always bring an exit strategy just in case.