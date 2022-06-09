'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Iman Vellani

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

Welcome to Ms. Marvel Month at Asked & Answered!

For the rest of June, we’ll be featuring some of the incredible women that bring our most beloved Super Hero to life (it’s true, we’re stans).

First up is Marvel Studios' newest shining star, the amazingly talented Iman Vellani. If you haven’t watched her as Kamala Khan in the new Marvel Studios' original series, Ms. Marvel, streaming exclusively on Disney+, you are in for the biggest treat. Seriously, stop reading and go watch now. We’ll wait…

She’s figured out the perfect super-power for Marvel fans. We think the universe actually IS sending her messages. She’s a Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.

Watch Iman Vellani's MCU debut as the titular star in Ms. Marvel, now streaming on Disney+!

We asked. She answered.

What makes a great day?

Oh! Good food.

Who has your back in a dark alley — Bruno or Muneeba?

Bruno. I mean, Muneeba definitely does, too. She's my mom, obviously. But I don't know, I feel like Bruno would be smarter with it.

Super-power of choice?

Telepathy. You get to go inside Kevin [Feige]'s mind; he knows too much.

Better to ask permission or forgiveness?

Forgiveness. Permission can be tough. Live your life and then live the consequences later.