'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Kelly Thompson

We asked. She answered.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Oh no. This is depressing already! I look at my phone. Actually one of my cats wakes me up way too early and I groggily feed them…then stumble back to bed. When I wake up again a couple hours later, it’s straight to the phone. This was maybe not so bad when I lived on the East Coast, but now, by the time, I wake up I already feel 3 hours behind.

What are you totally into right now?

The Expanse (incredible sci-fi series), Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body & Other Parties (short fiction), Taskmaster reruns (British Comedy Show), Ernst Lubitsch movies, The Guilty (incredible Danish film), The Nice House On The Lake (comics!)…wait, is there a world outside watching and reading things? I might have missed it. Oh wait, Eggs Benedict and Bloody Marys from Olympia Provisions (Portland). Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Who’s on your missing persons case – Hawkeye or Alias Investigations?

I think I have to say Jessica. My love for Kate is endless and she’s got tons of raw talent, but she’s inexperienced. Jessica is a detective down into her BONES and has the experience to back it up. And I think even Kate would agree with that assessment.