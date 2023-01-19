'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Laura Martin

What was your favorite book, movie, or TV show as a kid?

Oo. So many. As a little kid, I loved Bunnicula, Where the Wild Things Are, Charlotte’s Web, and The Velveteen Rabbit. There was a book about animals on a farm; I can’t remember the title, but the art stuck with me. Babar was another fave. Clearly, I was into animals and anthropomorphism. A little later, I obsessed over D’Aulaires’ Book of Greek Myths, and a book about Egyptian mythology, because my family was stationed in Cairo. The Greek and Egyptian pantheons were my first Super Hero teams.

A little later, I devoured all of the Nancy Drew series, and envisioned myself as George, even though I knew I was more like Bess. How totally predictable that I grew up to love animals and true crime. (Not at the same time, though.)

I didn’t see a lot of movies or TV as a kid, especially prior to 1978, because we were stationed overseas twice before I was 8. American entertainment was a rare special treat. Once we moved back to the States permanently, the movies that stick out to me are E.T., Rikki-Tikki-Tavi, all of the Disney animated movies, Animalympics, and The Muppet Movie. But I also had a weird fixation on the movies Tootsie and Stripes. No idea why. I’m sure I’m forgetting a bunch.

As for TV, it was all about Muppets and Warner Bros. cartoons and Peanuts holiday specials. The first human-acted TV show I remember having to set aside time to watch was The Dukes of Hazzard. Yeah, I know… [cringes at General Lee] I grew up on The A-Team, Beauty and the Beast (again with the anthropomorphism!), Moonlighting, V, Gargoyles, and Miami Vice. And let’s never forget my favorite comedy, Night Court!