'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Lorraine Cink

The convention moment you’ll never forget?

A few years back, I got to go to a Comic Con in Chile as a guest. After getting the chance to speak to a full panel with hundreds of people, we stuck around to chat with some fans. One teenage girl came up dressed as Kate Bishop and asked for a hug and photo. I happily obliged. As she hugged me, she began to cry as told me how much it meant to her to see women, especially queer women, in the Marvel Universe and how it helped her come out and grow into the woman she was becoming. I felt so honored that she shared this moment with me and that I get to be part of telling stories that help people find and love themselves.

Which super hero costume gets ALL the candy at your house on Halloween?

Squirrel Girl! She eats nuts, kicks butts and deserves all the candy! Listen to Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show wherever you get your podcasts!

Best advice you’ve gotten?

Do it now. Whatever you want to do with your life (whether it’s to write a comic, make a movie, climb a mountain), start now. Start training. Do bad stuff. Do it wrong. Learn from those mistakes. Make better stuff. Do better stuff. Life is short, so don’t wait for permission to do what brings you joy now.

The universe – sending you messages or dealing with enough of its own stuff to worry about you?

This is a big question and I’m not sure I can answer without going to what some might feel is pretty woo-woo, but here we go. We are made of star dust. We are the universe as much as the universe is the universe. Our sentience is purely energy and thus we’re all energy thus we’re all one.

I don’t think ‘The Universe” is sending anyone email, but I believe because we are all energy and we’re all capable of tapping into that energy around us. If we’re open to it, maybe we can be open to what that energy is doing. Was that an answer? Maybe? Who’s to say. Ask the universe, I suppose.

If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing, what would it be?

You’re perfectly fine as you are right now. The things that make you feel weird and bad about yourself now will be the things you learn to love and treasure about yourself when you are older.