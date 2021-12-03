'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Marieke Nijkamp

Get to know the Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel series here. Be sure to head over to Marvel.com/askedanswered every other week for more!

Aside from being a New York Times-bestselling author, Renaissance Fair devotee, and pizza enthusiast, Marieke Nijkamp (she/they/any) is just so much fun to chat with. And during this holiday season, we couldn’t be more grateful that their new series HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP's first issue just hit stands! (And as you wait for the second issue to arrive on December 22, be sure to check out archer Kate Bishop in action on the silver screen as Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is currently streaming on Disney+!)

They are definitely a bit superstitious. We are *not* sold on their idea of how to welcome visitors to the Netherlands. They are a nonbinary creator at Marvel.

And we had some questions for them.