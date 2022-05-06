'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': May Calamawy

[RELATED: ‘Moon Knight’: May Calamawy is The MCU’s First Egyptian Super Hero Scarlet Scarab]

What was your favorite stunt on Moon Knight?

I love the stunts in Episode Three "The Friendly Type." We had rehearsed that fight. And I was doing it with my scene partner Loic Mabanza. The stunt team really pushed me and they really believed in me. And that's what I love, Patrick Vo, the fight coordinator would always come to me, and he'd be, “I have something good for you.” I was scared but also excited. I loved that they would really invest in the labor, but it's because I really showed up every day wanting more. They put together an incredible fight and we just kept rehearsing it for a couple months. And when we filmed it, it was awesome. We got to see Layla with this incredible necklace that she was able to use it in the fight which was unexpected. I didn't know we were gonna go there, but I love it.

The universe – sending you messages or dealing with enough of its own stuff to worry about you?

Sending me messages.

Mantra or quote that keeps you going?

Life's too short. Enjoy it.

Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?

Oh, my gosh, it feels incredible. To be a Woman of Marvel, I feel empowered watching all these women. And I only hope that other women feel empowered watching Layla and her journey in Moon Knight. It's just really cool; all the women characters are complex. I think they would work really well together; that would be a really fun thing to see.

