'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Preeti Chhibber

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I am embarrassed to say but it’s definitely checking my phone, which usually leads to some kind of mishap where it falls and lands on my face.

Who makes you laugh?

I’m very easy to laugh – so, most people, honestly. For the purposes of this Q&A, though? Peter Parker. He’s got the quips!

Would you rather sling webs, embiggen, or talk to squirrels?

Embiggen! I would be able to get places so fast if I could embiggen.

When I was a kid I was obsessed with…?

I realize this means people will know exactly when I was a teenager, but… Leonardo DiCaprio and the Backstreet Boys. And Lord of the Rings.

The thing I always bring to parties is…?

Food… just in case there’s nothing there that I can eat.