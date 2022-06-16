'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Samira Ahmed

Where is your favorite place to write?

In fall and winter, I love to write at my attic desk with a scented candle burning nearby and a pot of genmaicha on hand. In spring and summer, writing on my back deck is the best.

What are some Samiras in other parts of the Multiverse up to?

I’ve been waiting my whole life for this question! One Samira is definitely a geneticist (I took a genetics class in college and was fascinated). Another Samira has a food and travel show that highlights foods of the Indian diaspora around the world. Another Samira moved to Kauai and stayed there forever in her house on Anini Beach, writing poetry. There is also a Samira who overcame her fear of heights and became a rock climber and, right now, is scaling the sides of a cliff at Zion National Park under a bright blue sky. One Samira is an astronaut exploring the galaxies in our first spaceship powered by a lightspeed engine. There is also a Samira who can travel through spacetime and is keeping an eye on all of us.

Got any superstitions?

Yes. Which is why I say insha’Allah every time I wish or hope for something.

Salty or sweet?

The one, true answer is both. Fries, always and forever. But with a rose macaron chaser and some mango sorbet.

What are you proud of?

My willingness to take a chance on myself.