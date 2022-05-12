'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Xochitl Gomez

Mantra or quote that keeps you going?

This is kind of silly, but it's something that I constantly say, which is, “Live, laugh, love.” It's something you can find on a kitchen cloth, but it's definitely one of those things that if I'm going through a hard time… I'll even say it sarcastically, “Well, live, laugh, love.”

Best thing about being a Woman or Nonbinary Creator of Marvel?

It was having this opportunity and this bond with [Elizabeth Olsen], which was great because I got to watch her and I learned a lot from her. I got to study her and see how she would get into character and stuff like that. She’s just honestly mesmerizing. At the beginning, I didn't know what to expect since I'm a newcomer. I would watch how she gets into character before she hears, “Let's get ready.” She takes a moment and gets into her headspace, and I was like, OK, I need to do that. That's how she does it, and I should do it too and I did it. I found it really worked for me as well. I've learned that from her without her knowing that I learned that from her!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

MacKenzie Cadenhead (she/her) is a children’s book author and an old school (Read: former) Marvel editor — not old-old but let’s just say she knew Gwen Stacy when she was dead. She co-authors the "Marvel Super-Hero Adventures" chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to over at Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.