Tamron Hall Kicks off the Avengers 60th Celebration for “Beyond Earth’s Mightiest”

Get ready to celebrate Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! As Marvel gets ready to kick off the party for the Avengers’ 60th anniversary, Tamron Hall announced on her daytime talk show how fans can keep the celebration going with the Super Heroes anytime, anywhere over the coming months.

On the show, legendary mascot Mr. Met came out to surprise and delight fans, with the announcement that The Mets — along with additional teams from the MLB, NFL, WNBA, MLS, and MILB — will take part in Marvel’s “Beyond Earth’s Mightiest” campaign, with more details about the overall campaign and activations to come. Additionally, all-new Avengers products, including toys, apparel, home goods, accessories, collectibles, and more will be rolling out into stores and online to celebrate the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and more!

Since the Avengers first debuted in The Avengers #1 in 1963, Marvel’s iconic team of Super Heroes has stood united against countless threats against humanity. With a continuously changing roster of living legends, the Avengers today are now one of the most recognizable Super Hero teams in pop culture. Join the Avengers’ 60th anniversary celebrations with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, apparel, and more!

As previously announced, the Avengers’ 60th anniversary campaign, AVENGERS: BEYOND EARTH’S MIGHTIEST, follows the massive success of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing celebration last year and promises to be bigger than ever before as Marvel marks six decades of its mightiest all-star team and showcases their thrilling storytelling and their inspirational, iconic team ups for fans all around the world.

Find some of the latest products in the image gallery below, and stay tuned for more ways to celebrate Earth's Mightiest Heroes!