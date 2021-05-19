Suit Up Like Your Favorite Super Hero with All-New Avengers Campus Merchandise

Gearing up for an adventure? If you’re looking to embrace your inner Super Hero, look no further than the brand-new items out of Avengers Campus! No matter how big or small the mission, there’s something available for every recruit, including exciting new Web Tech.

Plus, if you don’t want to wait until the opening of Avengers Campus on June 4, guests can visit the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, which will feature new products from Avengers Campus, along with Disney+ and Super Hero products starting on May 29. Be some of the first to pick up these new items, before they arrive WEB Suppliers and the Campus Supply Pod inside the new land.