Published September 11, 2022

Avengers Campus Expands the Multiverse with New Attraction

Battle with the Avengers against King Thanos!

by Rachel Paige

Get ready to enter the Multiverse like never before — by battling alongside the avengers to defeat King Thanos!

As revealed during the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that a brand new attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort that will let recruits fight join the fight to stop a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed specifically for Avengers Campus.

The third attraction to join Avengers Campus — alongside Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission - BREAKOUT and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure — will soon head into the Multiverse alongside fan-favorite Super Heroes, because joining forces with the Avengers means facing foes from anywhere and everywhen!

Find a first look at the concept art for the attraction above, and a peek at King Thanos below. 

 

