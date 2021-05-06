Avengers Campus: New Cast Member Costumes Assemble
Take a peek at what everyone will be wearing from the Worldwide Engineering Brigade to the Collector's Fortress!
Not all heroic deeds require a super suit, but when they do, be sure you’re dressed to spring into action! The cast members at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort certainly excel when it comes to this, as the newly revealed costumes for the land are cool and comfortable, in addition to helping ground guests in the immersive storytelling of the land.
When Avengers Campus opens on June 4, visiting guests will find cast members donning these new, colorful costumes that celebrating the rich history of the land, while continuing to explore its path forward!
Cast members at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will wear costumes that feature modern, techy emblems and materials made of lightweight, breathable fabrics with stretch for movement and flexibility. Accentuated with the WEB spider logo, find the design across their shirts, coats, and even hats!
Considering what the cast members at Pym Test Kitchen are cooking up with a splash of “Pym Particles,” these costumes feature the particle design on the hat in addition to the tie. Plus, they’ve got a unique look with the likes of a lab coat and Pym pocket protector!
Over at the Ancient Sanctum, cast members layer unique pieces that cast a dramatic silhouette with rich textures and sewing techniques inspired by the Mystic Arts.
As for the food carts in Avengers Campus, cast members will wear unique aprons, corresponding to their current location. One apron is inspired by classic New York City food carts for Shawarma Palace, and for Terran Treats, it’s inspired by Guardians on the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT! for Terran Treats.
Back at Avengers Headquarters, the campus uniform includes cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest that are comfortable, lightweight and breathable, so cast can be ready to take on any mission that comes their way.