Avengers Campus: New Cast Member Costumes Assemble

Not all heroic deeds require a super suit, but when they do, be sure you’re dressed to spring into action! The cast members at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort certainly excel when it comes to this, as the newly revealed costumes for the land are cool and comfortable, in addition to helping ground guests in the immersive storytelling of the land.

When Avengers Campus opens on June 4, visiting guests will find cast members donning these new, colorful costumes that celebrating the rich history of the land, while continuing to explore its path forward!

Cast members at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will wear costumes that feature modern, techy emblems and materials made of lightweight, breathable fabrics with stretch for movement and flexibility. Accentuated with the WEB spider logo, find the design across their shirts, coats, and even hats!