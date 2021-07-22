Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

Pym-ini Sandwich / Pingo Doce

Considering it’s got “Pym” right in the name, you know the Pym-ini has to be good. A twist on the classic sandwich includes salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on branded Pym toasted focaccia. And what batter to pair with an ice-cold glass of Pingo Doce, available only at the Test Kitchen!

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich / X-Periment

If you’re in the mood for a BIG bite, the Not So Little Chicken Sandwich is your best bet. True to its name, it’s not so little piece of fried chicken breast drizzled with Teriyaki and red chili sauces, and pickled cabbage slaw on top. And considering this oversized chicken sandwich is an experiment gone right, grab the appropriately tiled X-Periment, featuring Patrón Silver Tequila, mango and habanero syrups, and mango flavor-filled boba.

PB3 Superb Sandwich / Proton PB&J Punch

Is there such a thing as too much peanut butter and jelly? Not according to Scott Lang. For an overload of the classic after school snack, pair the PB3 — which is served warm with banana and candied bacon — with the Proton PB&J Punch that has hints of peanut butter and strawberry flavors, along with peanut butter-infused whipped cream.

Caesar Salad and Colossal Crouton / Honey Buzz

Yes, that really is a giant crouton. And to go with it, a giant heart of romaine! Additionally, the salad comes with olives, pickled onions, caesar dressing, and parmesan crisps. For a crisp light drink, pick up the Honey Buzz to go with it, which features Plymouth Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup along with a honey straw.

Impossible™ Spoonful / Particle Fizz

Have you ever seen a giant spoon, and a giant meatball to go with it — and big and small rigatoni and ditalini? Well, now you have with the Impossible™ Spoonful, which features plant-based meatballs, tomato sauce, dairy-free parmesan and topped with micro basil. The particle fizz is the perfect thing to wash it all down with, mixing together Endless Summer Hard Seltzer - POG (passion fruit, orange, and guava) with cherry flavor-filled boba.

Quantum Pretzel / Molecular Meltdown

Clocking in at 453.8 grams, the Quantum Pretzel is big enough to share...or keep just to yourself. The Bavarian-style pretzel comes with a side of sharp cheddar cheese-beer sauce (and if you’re scared you’ll run out, you can buy additional sides, too!). If you’ve saved room, pick up the Molecular Meltdown stout for an additional sweet treat, which comes topped with vanilla ice cream and mini marshmallows.

Atomic Fusion Pretzel / Honey Fusion

Who says a pretzel can’t be a full meal? It can be loaded with buffalo-style chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots. If it’s too much spice (as if there is such a thing), grab the Honey Fusion which is a beer cocktail with Plymouth Gin and a honey straw.