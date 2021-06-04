Avengers Campus: Howard Stark, Pym Particles, Temporal Anomalies, and the History of the New Land

What do flying cars, Spider-Bots, and temporal anomalies all have in common? More than you think, considering they all play a part in the history and creation of Avengers Campus — now open inside Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort!

Guests visiting the brand-new land will come face to face with an assortment of different Avengers who have made this space their new headquarters to train and recruit the next generation of heroes. Between swinging into the Worldwide Engineering Brigade for an Open House, or stopping by the nearby Pym Test Kitchen for something to eat and drink, there’s plenty to see and experience at Avengers Campus. But how did it all get here in the first place?

Upon entering Avengers Campus, one of the first things you might see is a fading sign for Stark Motors, and that’s where the story begins.

“Before Avengers Campus was a place to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes, this land all used to belong to Howard Stark,” Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering, explained. “He was using this area to build his flying cars, and if you look around, you can see lots of details that harken back to that era.” Nearby signs say that parking is reserved for “H. STARK” and “E. JARVIS” indicating those who used to visit the land frequently. Though the Stark Motors building became WEB things from the bygone era still can be found inside, including old assembly line mechanics for Stark’s flying vehicles.