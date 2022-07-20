Avengers Campus Is Now Open at Disneyland Paris

Welcome new recruits! Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is now officially opening, welcoming the next generation of heroes to train — and also eat — alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as they prepare for their next mission.

Inside Avengers Campus Paris, recruits will find two brand new attractions, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE and SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE, putting visitors right in the middle of the action alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more. And saving the day can work up an appetite, you know? So when it’s time to relax head over to Pym Test Kitchen or grab a bite to eat at Stark Factory or one of the many other locations, like Super Diner or the FAN-tastic Food Truck.

When it’s time to actually meet the Avengers, the all-new Training Center features Spider-Man, Iron Man, or Captain Marvel for the first time at any Disney Park with a dynamic “freeze frame” video sequence. In true action-packed fashion, 27 cameras will capture these meetings, turning your heroic encounters into unforgettable moments — you never know if other heroes might show up when they’re done saving the day.