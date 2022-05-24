Avengers Campus Paris: Buckle Up For Action-Packed Attractions

Calling all recruits! On July 20, 2022, the next generation of heroes can begin training at Avengers Campus Paris!

Located at the Disneyland Paris Resort, for any budding Super Heroes looking to get into the action, literally, alongside some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, two attractions await inside Avengers Campus Paris!

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE is every thrill seeker’s dream. Here, recruits will be briefed by Iron Man, equipped with Mark 80 armor for his missions at Avengers Campus in Paris. And there’s no time to waste as recruits join not only Iron Man, but Captain Marvel herself on a mission through space in a vehicle Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure this threat away from Earth.

On SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE recruits of all ages are invited to do just that! It’s time to team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots, Peter Parker’s robot sidekicks before they wreak havoc on the Campus.

Via specially designed, innovative technology that recognizes body movements and gestures, all you have to do is reach out your hands and start slinging webs from your wrists, just like Spider-Man! You’ll need these newfound powers as the Spider-Bots multiply, becoming harder and harder to beat. After helping Spider-Man complete the mission, recruits will be able to see how many Spider-Bots they caught as a team in their vehicles!

Avengers Campus Paris opens July 20, 2022.