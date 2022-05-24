Avengers Campus Paris: Foodie Guide to Refuel

Calling all recruits! On July 20, 2022, the next generation of heroes can begin training at Avengers Campus Paris!

Once you're done saving the day (and/or assisting the Avengers as they save the day) at the Disneyland Paris Resort, it's going to be time to recharge and refuel before your next heroic adventure!

Pym Kitchen is an innovative science lab where the food and drinks tell the story. Using Pym Particles, Pym Technologies applies this same science to bring you shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats! Recruits will be able to savor delectable dishes at unusual scales, including both gigantic shareable pretzel sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, vegetables, cakes, and their tiniest, cutest versions for those who wish to sample a piece of everything.

Adults can sip on a special glass of Blue Chardonnay or taste test a selection of four tiny beers served in Pym Kitchen souvenir glasses. Fancy some red wine? Enjoy red wine in tiny vials as red as the color of the reducing Pym particle! Or perhaps you’d prefer cocktails? You can choose from two — a signature blue and red cocktail presented in a beaker, or a superfood cocktail made with Blue Chardonnay, Perrier, Martini and dried goji berries.