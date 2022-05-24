Avengers Campus Paris: Gear Up with New Heroic Merchandise

Calling all recruits! On July 20, 2022, the next generation of heroes can begin training at Avengers Campus Paris!

After you've saved the day (and fueled up), there's plenty of merchandise to choose from that will surely supercharge your heroic experience.

Mission Equipment will be the ultimate destination for all your campus gear, including official Avengers Campus and WEB – Worldwide Engineering Brigade – supply. Pick up WEB power bands, which will give you access to advanced functions like a multi-firing web option when battling Spider-Bots. You can also take home your very own Spider-Bot with tactical upgrades that change its overall appearance and can even enhance its battle capabilities!

That's not all, as there will also be exclusive Avengers Campus Paris items available, too, including apparel, accessories, home goods, and more! Discover some of the exciting products in the image gallery below.

Avengers Campus Paris opens July 20, 2022.