Avengers Campus Paris: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and More Heroes Assemble

Calling all recruits! On July 20, 2022, the next generation of heroes can begin training at Avengers Campus Paris!

Here, recruits are invited to encounter some of their favorite Super Heroes and interact with them like never before — someone's got to train all the new recruits, and no better group to do that than the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dora Milaje, Iron Man, and so many more!

At the all-new Training Center, recruits can meet Spider-Man, Iron Man, or Captain Marvel for the first time at any Disney Park with a dynamic “freeze frame” video sequence. In true action-packed fashion, 27 cameras will capture these meetings, turning your heroic encounters into unforgettable moments.

Recruits of all ages are able to encounter heroes like never before, including the chance to train with Black Panther’s loyal protectors, the Dora Milaje. Recruits are invited to learn from the warriors of Wakanda and discover what it’s like to be a member of this elite royal guard. If dancing is more up your alley, it’s time to show off your out-of-this-world moves during an interactive dance-off with Star-Lord and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Plus, the Gateway Portal will also give recruits the chance to capture the moment when they meet one of the many Super Heroes of Avengers Campus.

And, exclusive to Disneyland Paris, “F.R.I.D.A.Y.” the famous Artificial Intelligence designed by Tony Stark himself will be watching and interacting with Super Heroes and recruits alike. Uploaded the outside of Avengers Headquarters, she will welcome recruits to the Campus, monitor for threats, and signal the arrivals and departures of Avengers.

Avengers Campus Paris opens July 20, 2022.