Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' with Natalie Portman

A mysterious, yet slightly familiar new hero emerged during Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, as Thor is reunited with his old flame, Jane Foster, who is...different. She's become mighty, specifically The Mighty Thor! Now fans can go behind the scenes of Natalie Portman's return to the Thor films with the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love And Thunder The Official Movie Special, hitting bookstores everywhere on September 19, 2023.

Lavishly illustrated with stunning behind-the-scenes images and production art, director Taika Waititi and cast members Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson reveal the secrets behind the creation of the spectacular movie.

You can get as sneak peek of the book here with this exclusive excerpt of Natalie Portman 's interview about becoming The Mighty Thor and what it was like to get back into the MCU!

NATALIE PORTMAN

What was the draw of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

I was excited to work with Kenneth Branagh on a big Super Hero movie, particularly one that’s inspired by Norse mythology. It just seemed like someone with this Shakespearian background would have a really interesting take on it. Then, of course, Thor went in this unexpected direction with Taika Waititi at the helm. It was exciting to come back with a totally different lens on the same sort of world.