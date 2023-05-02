Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' with Florence Pugh

What did you want Yelena to be for her return?

I think from the get-go on Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, I was really awarded the space and the opportunity and the freedom to create a new character, and that was totally down to director Cate Shortland. As exciting as it is to come into these big films, you’re always interested and wanting to know how much freedom you have with these characters. I was just so amazed and excited that Cate was like, “Look, this is yours. It’s going to go to you. You’re going to continue this character, and you make it essentially whatever you want it to be.” That was just so exciting and thrilling for me. So I’ve always wanted Yelena to be that she has kind of an unexpected edge to her. You don’t really know whether she’s going to be in a great mood, or a [bad] mood.

I wanted her to be a bit odd and for her timing to be unnatural. I think that’s something that makes her quite loveable because she’s just this incredibly inter-changing character. Coming into this series, knowing what we had done with Marvel Studios’ Black Widow and knowing where I’d come from, that was an amazing gift to be given. And then, of course, in terms of story line, the difference of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow to this is miles away because she’s a changed person now.

How did you approach where she’s been since Black Widow?

I think when we finished Black Widow I knew in the back of my head that if this character was asked to come back, [she] would be a completely different person because the whole film, the whole storyline of Black Widow, is that she’s got her sister back and she’s found her family again.

I knew going into that film that Natasha didn’t make it back into her life, so from the get-go, I was automatically thinking about where [Yelena’s] mind was at. How does she find out [about Natasha’s death]? Who tells her? How does she react? Who does she go after? I did not see it coming, that they were going to put me and Clint against each other, which I thought was a really cool twist. So, I think in my head I’d already done the planning. I was really happy to have such a raw and painful revenge.

It was fascinating to be – in my character’s head – a good person, but to everybody else, she is bad. That was an interesting line to walk.