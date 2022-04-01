Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition - Sixty Years Of Marvel’s Iconic Super Hero To Be Celebrated

From the moment he first appeared in the pages of 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15 to his modern-day multimedia stardom, Spider-Man – the iconic creation of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko – has always stood out from (and swung above) the crowd. He’s the ultimate relatable hero, one who navigates everyday problems and faces unbelievable obstacles, yet still meets all evildoers with well-timed wisecracks and perfectly-placed bursts of webbing.

And now, sixty years after his introduction, Marvel Entertainment, Semmel Exhibitions, and the Comic-Con Museum have joined forces to present a world-premiere exhibition that brings to life the web-slinger’s entire storied history: from his creation in the early 1960s to his current place as one of popular culture’s most seminal figures, from the moment young Peter Parker was first bitten by a radioactive spider through his current role at the center of an entire “spider-verse” of beloved characters.

