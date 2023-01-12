Bidding Now Open For 'Marvel’s Defenders Saga' Auction by Prop Store
Now's your chance to choose from over 500 original props, costumes, and set decoration items from all the Marvel television series in the Defenders Saga!
Bidding is now open on over 500 original props, costumes, and set decoration items from all the Marvel television series in the Defenders Saga! Bidding opens today and runs until January 26, 2023. All items can be found at propstore.com/marvel
Propstore, one of the world’s leading Entertainment Memorabilia Auctioneers, in association with the world-renowned Marvel Entertainment, opened up budding on the final Marvel Television Online Auction featuring original costumes, props and set decoration items from all six of the Marvel television series in the Defenders Saga
Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:
- Matt Murdock's Stunt Red Daredevil Costume with Stunt Billy Club from Marvel’s Daredevil (Est. $20,000 - $40,000)
- Elektra Natchios’ Stunt Defenders Costume with Black Sky Coat and Stunt Wakizashi from Marvel’s The Defenders (Est. $5,000 - $10,000)
- Jessica Jones' Gelden Reveal Costume with Stunt Leather Jacket, Scarf, and Gloves from Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Est. $5,000 - $10,000)
- Misty Knight’s Cybernetic Arm from Marvel’s Luke Cage (Est. $5,000 - $10,000)
- Elektra Natchios' Pair of Bloodied Silver Sais from Marvel’s The Defenders (Est. $3,000 - $6,000)
- 1948 Iron Fist Mask from Marvel’s Iron Fist (Est. $2,000 - $4,000)
- Luke Cage’s Piranha Protection Costume from Marvel’s Luke Cage (Est. $1,500 - $3,000)
- Colleen Wing's Stunt Katana and Chinese Guard's Metal Sword from Marvel’s Iron Fist (Est. $1,500 - $3,000)
- Wilson Fisk’s Hallucination Costume from Marvel’s Daredevil (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)
- Trish Walker's Vengeful Hellcat Costume from Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)
- "Trial of the Century" Newspaper, Frank Castle's Skull X-Ray, Castle Family Photo, and Envelope from Marvel’s The Punisher (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)
- Frank Castle's David Lieberman Introduction Components and Army Base Attack Costume from Marvel’s The Punisher (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)
See a collection of available items in the gallery below.
In celebration of Luke Cage’s first comic book appearance 50 years ago in Hero for Hire #1, Propstore is offering a free chance to win one of two Luke Cage Hoodies from the production of Marvel’s Luke Cage to two winners who register for the auction. Complete contest rules can be found at: propstore.com/marvel. Additionally, Marvel Insiders will have a chance to earn 20,000 Marvel Insider points by registering for the auction.