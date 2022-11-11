‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives at Avengers Campus

With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we previously shared that you'll be able to discover new and exciting food, items, and Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, and now those experiences get even more thrilling. Earlier today, it was revealed that fans will be able to interact with Black Panther at Avengers Campuses around the world!

At Avengers Campus at California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, you'll be able to experience new, limited-time Heroic Encounters with M’Baku, chieftain of the Jabari Clan, and for the first time ever guests will be able to see the next person to take the mantle off Black Panther. These experiences are available now through January 8, 2023.

While at California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, you'll be able to enjoy Wakanda-inspired beverages and food offerings at the new Flavors of Wakanda marketplace. After your day at the park, you can swing by the Downtown Disney District and take in the majesty of the brand new mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously created the art installation “King Chad.” And of course, you'll want to strike your best "Wakanda Forever!" pose with a new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ available at the Disneyland Resort.