BLK & Bold’s Wakanda-Inspired Coffee Collection Supports At-Risk Youth

In celebration of Black History Month, we’re proud to continue shining a spotlight each Wednesday on Black-owned businesses and licensees that have produced products inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This week, we’re spotlighting BLK & Bold, a specialty coffee brand that pledges five percent of their profits to programs across the country through their “For Our Youth” initiative.

Co-founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson’s primary goal in creating BLK & Bold was to give coffee lovers an avenue to reinvest in their communities. Their mission aligns with the themes of community and global connection seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so it is no surprise that when the opportunity to collaborate with Marvel on a Wakanda-inspired coffee collection arose, Rod and Pernell jumped at the chance.

“There is no other global mainstream film that encompasses Black identity, culture and power better than Marvel Studios’ Black Panther,” Pernell said. BLK & Bold found inspiration in the continued resilience and perseverance of the African diaspora, not only in Wakanda, but all over the world.