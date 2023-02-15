BLK & Bold’s Wakanda-Inspired Coffee Collection Supports At-Risk Youth
Co-founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson’s primary goal in creating BLK & Bold was to give coffee lovers an avenue to reinvest in their communities.
In celebration of Black History Month, we’re proud to continue shining a spotlight each Wednesday on Black-owned businesses and licensees that have produced products inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This week, we’re spotlighting BLK & Bold, a specialty coffee brand that pledges five percent of their profits to programs across the country through their “For Our Youth” initiative.
Co-founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson’s primary goal in creating BLK & Bold was to give coffee lovers an avenue to reinvest in their communities. Their mission aligns with the themes of community and global connection seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever so it is no surprise that when the opportunity to collaborate with Marvel on a Wakanda-inspired coffee collection arose, Rod and Pernell jumped at the chance.
“There is no other global mainstream film that encompasses Black identity, culture and power better than Marvel Studios’ Black Panther,” Pernell said. BLK & Bold found inspiration in the continued resilience and perseverance of the African diaspora, not only in Wakanda, but all over the world.
“Every step of the way, this collaboration has reminded us of our roots and allowed us to bring elements of our culture into our daily rituals.” – Pernell Cezar
BLK & Bold ensured that the experience they were curating in enjoying a cup of the Wakanda-inspired specialty coffee was authentic and reflective of Wakandan culture through the bold flavors and aesthetic. The reimagined special-edition packaging highlights fan-favorite characters, including Shuri and M’Baku. “Our visuals are intentional from the bag design to our product shoots– all are deeply rooted in nuances embodying the power and boldness of the diaspora; some of the same themes seen throughout the franchise.”
In reflecting on BLK & Bold’s success, we see the great impact they have had on organizations that sustain youth programming and support under-resourced communities. “To have the opportunity to provide resources to the community is always a win, and at the end of the day, that’s what our brand is built on.”