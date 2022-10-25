Celebrate Marvel's First Family with FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST 60 YEARS

The fine folks at Titan Books were kind enough to provide an excerpt from FANTASTIC FOUR: THE FIRST 60 YEARS for you to read here on Marvel.com. Let's turn back the clock to the mighty moment in Marvel history, for Reed and Sue's wedding...

REED AND SUE GET MARRIED AND THE GOLDEN AGE BEGINS



Issues #39 to #43 are considered transition issues, at least from an artistic point of view, with inkers Frank Giacoia and Vince Colletta assisting Jack Kirby for a short period. Narratively speaking, this was an extraordinary period. The Fantastic Four met Daredevil in the epic story “A Blind Man Shall Lead Them”, the Baxter Building became a battlefield, and Lee and Kirby broke free of the 20-page format. As 1965 raced on, it was time for the FF to make some big life choices and Reed and Sue got married in Fantastic Four Annual #3 (1965). One of the most memorable stories, it featured not only Spider-Man, the Avengers, Hulk, and all the other heroes, but also all the Super Villains.

From that moment on, Fantastic Four proved that the “World’s Greatest Magazine” tagline on its cover wasn’t just an empty boast. Issue #44 was the start of a long saga that featured (in order) the Inhumans, Galactus, Silver Surfer, and Black Panther, then Him (the future golden hero called Adam Warlock), Wyatt Wingfoot, Sentry, and Blastaar, not to mention an increasingly three-dimensional Doom. It was a compelling story – adventurous, romantic, political, religious, and cosmic – that ended with issue #67 of the regular series and with Fantastic Four Annual #5 (1967)

In this run Sinnott’s magic brush added depth and space to Kirby’s pencil drawings, which stayed solid but had become more sinuous, elegant, and modern. Sinnott and Kirby would only meet in person in 1972 but they managed an incredible artistic collaboration without even talking on the phone.