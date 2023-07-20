Celebrating the One Year Anniversary of Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

One year ago, Avengers Campus open its gates to new recruits at Disneyland Paris. Guests had the chance to discover this immersive universe by joining the Avengers and training with them on epic missions while enjoying the amazing attractions, food and beverage, merchandise and more.

This summer, Disneyland Paris celebrates the Marvel Universe through a collection of Super Heroic activations and initiatives, making Avengers Campus as festive as ever for its anniversary!