Celebrating the One Year Anniversary of Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
Heroic encounters, desserts and more celebrate all things Marvel at Disneyland Paris!
One year ago, Avengers Campus open its gates to new recruits at Disneyland Paris. Guests had the chance to discover this immersive universe by joining the Avengers and training with them on epic missions while enjoying the amazing attractions, food and beverage, merchandise and more.
This summer, Disneyland Paris celebrates the Marvel Universe through a collection of Super Heroic activations and initiatives, making Avengers Campus as festive as ever for its anniversary!
Guardians of the Galaxy: Dance challenge!
This summer, Marvel fans can come to celebrate Avengers Campus' anniversary and take the opportunity to meet Mantis, the most empathetic of the Guardians of the Galaxy, as she joins Star-Lord and Gamora for an epic dance challenge! The time has come for you to impress them all with your rockin‘ dance moves every night this summer!
Giant chocolate sculptures at PYM Kitchen
To celebrate Avengers Campus' anniversary, two extremely talented pastry chefs of the Disney Hotels were invited at the Valrhona chocolate factory in Paris to create giant chocolate sculptures inspired by Marvel Super Heroes icons. Find them this summer at PYM Kitchen, in this experimental laboratory-themed restaurant that defies the laws of physics!
Heroic collectible cards
Die-hard Marvel fans can celebrate their favorite Marvel Super Heroes, including ones that you can meet and train with every day at Avengers Campus, with new collectible cards, available in the Walt Disney Studios at Disneyland Paris beginning July 20.
Hero Up
In celebration of Marvel Avengers Campus' first anniversary, Disneyland Paris introduces Hero Up ! Reveal your inner hero. An exclusive photo exhibit featuring thirteen portraits of heroes. Guests can now discover these photos as part of an inspiring exhibit available online, and on display at Disney Hotel New York® – the Art of Marvel for a limited time.
Marvel Art Atelier
What does the next generation of MARVEL art look like? See for yourself at the Jack Kirby Legacy Gallery in Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel where the Marvel Art Atelier new program is on exhibit. This past June, a class of talented mentees unleashed their artistic powers under the expert guidance of MARVEL comics creators and mentors: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Natacha Bustos, Peach Momoko and Olivier Coipel. This exhibition is a collection of their best work from the program. If you’re a superfan of Marvel Comics and art, you simply have to see it!